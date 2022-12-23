Fayose’s Aide Loses Case Seeking Nullification of APC Reps Primary





Gbenga Sodeinde Ado Ekiti

A Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, has dismissed a suit filed by media aide to former state Governor, Ayo Fayose, Mr. Lere Olayinka, seeking the nullification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary for Ekiti Central federal constituency II.

Olayinka, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ekiti Central federal constituency seat, was challenging the nomination of the APC candidate, Mr. Biodun Omoleyem in the primary conducted by the APC in May.

The presiding Judge, Justice Babs Kuewumi, while delivering judgment in the case with suit number: FHC/AD/CS/38/2022, dismissed the suit for lacking merit, and awarded a cost of N2 million against Olayinka in favour of the APC and its candidate, Omoleye.

While holding that the case was frivolous, Justice Kuewumi further held that Olayinka had no locus standi to institute the action, describing the first plaintiff (Olayinka) as a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper