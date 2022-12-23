FCT Water Board Loses N400m Annually to Theft





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board has said it is losing between N350million and N400 million per annual as unremitted revenue because of leakages and unwholesome practices.

The General Manager of the FCT Water Board, Tauheed Amusan, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists.

He said although non-revenue water is a global issue, the rate at which it is experienced in the FCT is abnormal and worrisome.

According to him, “You can’t segregate it; you can only do a small analogy, we have the capacity of producing 30,000 cubic meters per hour and averagely because we cannot complain, as we just push 15-16 million. If you look at the cost of 16,000, it is N750 million, what do we get in revenue? We get about N250 million which is a loss of about 60 percent.”

Amusan said 60 per cent of water produced in Abuja is not accounted for, and is what is lost to vandalism, sharp practices and unwillingness of individuals…





Source: Thisday Newspaper