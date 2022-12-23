Kwara Gov Reiterates Commitment to Security of Lives, Property





* Flags off operation war against criminals

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the security of lives and property.

Speaking in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday during the flag-off of ‘Exercise Apejopo Idi’ of the Nigerian Airforce, the governor said: “The importance of security presence in the state, especially as the 2023 general election and the yuletide season approach, cannot be ignored at this present time.”

The exercise was organised by 303 Medium Airlift Group of the Nigerian Airforce in Ilorin to tighten security in Eyenkorin-Pekke-Oko Olowo axis on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway.

While commending the Nigerian Airforce for initiating the exercise, the governor said: “It is important that you don’t allow ungoverned space within Kwara State.

“When you allow ungoverned spaces, non-state actors tend to infiltrate and commit atrocities. It is clear…





Source: Thisday Newspaper