Mumuni Lauds Sports Minister on Katsina’s Chieftaincy Title 





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has described the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, as not a pushover among the members of the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Congress (CPC) in Lagos state in 2011, said this while congratulating the Minister on his conferment with the title of Sarkin Wasanni by the Emir of Daura in Katsina state, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar.

Mumuni in a congratulatory message signed by his Media Aide, Mr. Rasheed Abubakar, said he was not surprised that Dare, the Agbaakin of Ogbomoso land, in Oyo state, would be given such a title in faraway Katsina state, stating that the conferment of the title on his has shown that he is not a pushover among the serving ministers in the country.

The APC chieftain added that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper