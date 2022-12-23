Nigeria Drop as Morocco Hit Top Spot in FIFA Rankings





Femi Solaja with agency report

With Nigeria not involved in any activity including the just concluded FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar, the Super Eagles dropped further in the latest FIFA ranking released yesterday.

Nigeria dropped from 32 in October to 35th position but Morocco, one of the Africa’s five representatives at the global show piece in Qatar, are now the top team in the continent. The Atlas Lions upstaged Senegal who have been on top of Africa’s rankings for over three years.

Morocco who had a fairytale run at Qatar 2022 moved to 11th position from 22nd ranked in October.

But Nigeria, aside missing out of the FIFA tournament in Qatar, the last international friendly Eagles played against Portugal did not help her ranking. They lost 4-0 to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their final build up match to the tournament.

Morocco made history in Qatar as first African team to play in the semi Final of the World Cup and only lost to France and Croatia in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper