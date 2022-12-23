Nigerian Press Organisation Initiated ARISE, Tinubu Campaign Meeting, Say NPAN, NGE, NUJ







The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have explained the intervention of the Nigerian Media Stakeholders in the face-off between the Arise News and the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress.



An online medium, Sahara Reporters, citing sources, had Thursday falsely claimed that THISDAY/ARISE Group Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, reached out to APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to de-escalate the issue, using a misleading photograph taken when Tinubu attended Obaigbena’s mother’s burial at Owa Oyibu, Delta in August.

A joint statement signed by NPAN/NPO President, Mal. Kabiru A. Yusuf ; NGE President, Mr. Mustapha Isah; and NUJ President, Chief Chris Iziguso, however explained that the meeting was at the instance of the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO).



The statement issued Thursday night said Nigerian media stakeholders, including NPAN Life…





Source: Thisday Newspaper