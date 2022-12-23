Onuesoke: Onochie Eminently Qualified to Head NDDC

By
Headliners
-
1


Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A few  days after  the Senate confirmation of  the nomination of Ms  Lauretta Onochie as Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said she was eminently qualified for the position.
Onuesoke, who spoke on the back drop of those opposed to her appointment during an encounter with newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, said Onochie, being an indigene of Delta, an oil producing state, was extremely qualified to be Chairman of the Board.
He recalled that, when she was nominated as INEC Commissioner, the people rejected her probably, because she was a card carrying member of APC and media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari  and  as such could be  partisan, adding that, “in this case of NDDC appointment, she deserved it because she is fully qualified.”

Congratulating Onochie on her deserved appointment,  Onuesoke stated,…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR