Onuesoke: Onochie Eminently Qualified to Head NDDC





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A few days after the Senate confirmation of the nomination of Ms Lauretta Onochie as Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said she was eminently qualified for the position.

Onuesoke, who spoke on the back drop of those opposed to her appointment during an encounter with newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, said Onochie, being an indigene of Delta, an oil producing state, was extremely qualified to be Chairman of the Board.

He recalled that, when she was nominated as INEC Commissioner, the people rejected her probably, because she was a card carrying member of APC and media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari and as such could be partisan, adding that, “in this case of NDDC appointment, she deserved it because she is fully qualified.”

Congratulating Onochie on her deserved appointment, Onuesoke stated,…





