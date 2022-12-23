Stakeholders Blame Aviation Fuel Scarcity on Poor Logistics, Delays in Shipment of Petroleum Products





Chinedu Eze

Industry stakeholders have attributed the current scarcity of aviation fuel to poor logistics and late arrival of ships bringing the petroleum products to Nigeria.

Such delays in the shipment of aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, have disrupted flight operations in Nigeria, and have brought pains and disappointments to air travelers in Nigeria.

THISDAY learnt that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) had ordered for the products but many of the ships bringing the products were yet to berth at the seashores of Nigeria. For the few that have berthed, it will take another four days for the product to start arriving at the airports due to poor logistics.

Ex-Managing Director of Arik Air and currently the CEO of Cleanserve Energy Limited, an oil marketing company that supplies aviation fuel to airlines, Chris Ndulue, told THISDAY that NNPC had ordered petroleum products with priority given to petrol but many of the ships were yet to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper