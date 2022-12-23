Top 5 TV Shows of 2022





Irrespective of the medium you watched your favourite TV shows, television this year had some memorable moments. From Big Brother Naija to the World Cup, we look at some of the unforgettable TV shows that made 2022 colourful.

Big Brother Naija: The seventh season of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija came with twists and surprises. First, the housemates were put in two levels which were later merged. It recorded the earliest disqualification in the competition for Beauty who left in the second week. But the greatest moment of all was the crowning of Phyna as the winner of the season. She became the second female to win the reality TV show after Mercy Eke won in 2019.

2022 FIFA World Cup: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will remain indelible in the minds of many for its jaw-dropping moments. From Morocco defying all odds to become the first African country to reach the semi-final stage of the tournament by kicking out Spain and Portugal from the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper