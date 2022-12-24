Akeredolu: Agitation for Yoruba Nation Won’t Succeed





Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the South-west Governors’ Forum/Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday warned those in the region agitating for Oodua Nation to perish the thought.

Akeredolu said many lives had been laid down for the unity of the country, vowing that states in the South-west will not allow any agitation that will scuttle the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes.

The Governor spoke at an emblem appeal programme, to flag off the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations held at the state Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) Hall, Akure.

Akeredolu, who stressed that the country is too important to him and his administration, said no sit-at-home order will be tolerated in any state in the South-west.

He said: “Those clamouring for Oodua nation will not succeed. People have not laid down their lives for this country for unscrupulous individuals to scuttle it. This country is very important to some of us. We recognise the right of the people…





Source: Thisday Newspaper