Bleak Christmas, Prices of Goods, Services Continue Steep Rise





*Nigerians living in dark times, says NLC

Bennett Oghifo in Lagos

With Christmas just 24 hours away, majority of Nigerians shopping for the festivity are going through harrowing times. Many may end up with bleak celebrations. This is because the prices of essential goods and services have continued a steep rise. Petrol scarcity has also persisted, resulting in very high intra-state and inter-state transportation fares.

Apparently echoing the pains of the masses, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in a Christmas message issued yesterday in Abuja lamented that Nigerians were currently going through “dark times,” and called for urgent action from government.

At the top of the essential commodities whose prices are rising steeply is Nigeria’s staple food, rice, which was on display yesterday at one of the outlets of Spar in Ikoyi, Lagos bearing a price tag of N51,000. This is Nigeria-grown 50kg bag of rice. The cheapest of such local rice in the open market in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper