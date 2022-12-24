Christmas: Omo-Agege, APC Urge Nigerians, Deltans to Seek Peace





The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Delta APC Campaign Council have called on Deltans and Nigerians to seek peace with all men during this season of Christmas.

The council, in a statement issued by its Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Olorogun Ima Niboro, reminded Deltans and Nigerians of the need to focus on the spiritual significance of Christmas by reflecting deeply on the life, times and the sacrifice of Christ on the Cross.

Niboro, who said the birth of Jesus Christ symbolized liberty from oppression and despair and ushered in an era of hope and faith for Christians all over the world, urged Deltans to key into the joy and benefits of the season.

“One of the most significant names of Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace, and because of this, we must continually embrace peace with all men. During this festive season, it is important to uphold the banner of peace and love for one…





Source: Thisday Newspaper