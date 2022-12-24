FRSC Vows to Rid Abuja-Okene Highway of Gridlock, Warms Motorists – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ahead of Yuletide, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has vowed to rid the Abuja -Okene road, especially the notorious Obajana Junction and other points of gridlock during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Kogi State.

Kogi State FRSC Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, made the vow at the Corps’ end of year special intervention sensitisation campaign for gridlock and crash prone areas nationwide held in Lokoja yesterday .

The campaign which has the theme: ‘Driving tired is as dangerous as driving drunk: Observe 30 minutes rest period after every four hours’ was the sole initiative of the Acting Corps Marshall, FRSC, Dauda Ali-Biu.

Dawulung explained that the campaign was one of the several strategies initiated by the Acting Corps Marshall and management of the corps wants to address and remedy causes of road traffic crashes and fatality along specific crash prone areas.

He said that FRSC had, therefore,…