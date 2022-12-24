Hadji Hit with Five-year Ban in Coaching Licence Scandal





Former Morocco international Mustapha Hadji has refused to say whether he will appeal a five-year ban for forging an A-standard coaching license.

The 51-year-old was found guilty of falsifying the license and suspended for five years from all football-related activities by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) disciplinary committee.

Despite having three days to appeal the ban, the 1998 African Player of the Year refused to comment when asked about the possibility of submitting an appeal by local media.

Hadji appeared for Morocco at two World Cups (1994 and 1998), while he subsequently served as his nation’s assistant coach from 2014 until earlier this year.

“The Caf disciplinary panel noted that after investigation, it was established that the license certificate ‘A’ in the name of Mr Mustapha Hadji is falsified and that he has never registered for License A training and that no diploma has been issued to him by the federation,” read a statement…





Source: Thisday Newspaper