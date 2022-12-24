Imo Youths Foil Attack on me by Assassins, Says PDP Candidate





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency, in the forthcoming 2023 National Assembly election in Imo State, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has said youths in his community saved him from suspected assailants on Friday night till the early hours of Saturday.

Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesperson for all the opposition political parties in Nigeria, stated this in a statement signed by him and made available to THISDAY in Abuja Saturday.

He explained that various youths from Akokwa and across Ideato nation converged on his country home Friday night and kept vigil throughout the night when information about alleged plans to assassinate him went viral in the state.

Ugochinyere, who is the Public Relations Officer of the Coalition of United Political parties (CUPP), said tension enveloped his entire constituency following the attack on his convoy by a chieftain of a rival political party.

He said: “The youths…





Source: Thisday Newspaper