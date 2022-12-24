Kagoro Killings and Unending Security Ineptitude





RingTrue By Yemi Adebowale

Phone 08054699539

Email: [email protected]

Security ineptitude is unending in beloved Nigeria. It comes with all the trappings of a failed government. I shed tears and often left hugely disappointed whenever incompetence is displayed in this vital area of our life. For example, what kind of explanation will our security agencies put up in defence of their failings, nine days back, in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA of Kaduna State? How would they explain that terrorists spent almost a whole day in Malagum and Sokwong communities of Kagoro without appropriate response from them? The terrorists confidently burnt almost all the buildings in Sokwong.

These two communities are supposedly covered by a special military task force called Operation Safe Haven. But the terrorists were not in a hurry to leave because they were very sure they would not be repelled by security agents. By the time they eventually left, 39 people had been…





Source: Thisday Newspaper