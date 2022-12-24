Lawan, Nnamani Preach Peace at Christmas





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and Senators Chimaroke Nnamani, Solomon Adeola and Opeyemi Bamidele have enjoined Christians to show love, peace, hope and tolerance which Jesus Christ preached by personal example as they celebrate Christmas.

Lawan said, “I heartily rejoice with Christians in Nigeria as they celebrate this annual festival of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The life and teachings of Jesus Christ enjoins his followers through holy living to be the light and salt that make the world brighter and better for mankind.

“Jesus Christ also commanded his followers to love their neighbours just as they love themselves and to seek peace in the society.

“Abiding by those great instructions is important for Christians everywhere and for all of us in Nigeria as we seek to build a virile and happy nation.”

He pledged that the National Assembly will continue to promote good governance so that we can overcome our development…





Source: Thisday Newspaper