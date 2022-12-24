NAICOM Unveils New Premium Rates for Motor Insurance January 1





James Emejo in Abuja

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday introduced new premium rates for motor insurance in the country.

The commission stated that the new rates takes effect from January 1, 2023.

NAICOM in a circular dated December 22, 2022, signed by its Director, Policy and Regulation, Dr. L.M. Akah, and addressed to all insurance institutions stated that the upward adjustment of rate was pursuant to the regulator’s exercise of its function of approving rates of insurance premium under the Section 7 of NAICOM Act 1997, and other extant laws.

Under the new template for motor insurance premium, which was made available to THISDAY, third party insurance policies inclusive of ECOWAS brown card (EBC) had been reviewed.

The commission noted that effective January premium on private motor shall be N15, 000, while Third Party Property Damage (TPPD) which is the limit of claims an insured can enjoy on the policy shall be N3, 000.

Source: Thisday Newspaper