N’Assembly Polls: PDP Candidate Pledges Efficient Representation





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The people of Ideato nation in Imo State have besieged the St Peter’s Anglican Church Field, Akokwa to give a rousy welcome home to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ideato Federal Constituency in the February 2023 National Assembly election, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The PDP House of Representatives candidate, according to a statement by his media office and made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Saturday, was first welcomed at the popular Ntueke Junction by hundreds of his supporters.

The statement added that Ugochinyere joined the party faithful in a crowded convoy to St. Peter’s Anglican Church Field, Akokwa, Ideato the venue of the reception.

Part of the statement added: “His arrival was however characterised by a heavy fanfair, show of true love, cannon shots and acrobatic displays by Okada riders, and various dance groups.

“The reception is coming barely two weeks after the Supreme Court had affirmed him as the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper