Oil Spills: Shell Set to Pay €15m Compensation to N’Delta Farmers





* Confirms installation of leak detection system on 20 pipeline segments

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) yesterday announced that it would pay €15 million to farmers in three Niger Delta communities as compensation for damages to their farms from pipeline leaks between 2004 and 2007.

The villages are Goi in Ogoni land, Rivers State; Oruma in Bayelsa State; and Ikot Ada Udo in Akwa Ibom State.

A Dutch Appeal court ruled last year, following 15 years of legal battles, that Shell’s Nigerian branch must pay out for a series of leaks and that the parent company must install new pipeline equipment to prevent further devastating spills.

Shell announced yesterday that it had reached a deal with the Dutch environmental group Milieudefensie that has helped the affected communities.

“Under the settlement, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC), as operator of the SPDC joint venture, will pay an amount of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper