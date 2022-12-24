Rivers State Seals Atiku’s Campaign Office over Violation of Wike’s Order





Ahamefula Ogbu

The intra-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) squabbles that birthed the Integrity group also known as G5 led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike against the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came to a head yesterday as the governor sealed the Atiku campaign office in Port Harcourt using a court order.

According to Wike’s Spokesman, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, the sealing of the campaign office was in line with the directive of his principal that campaign offices should not be located in residential areas.

Ebiri explained that Executive Order 22 of the state prohibited siting campaign offices in residential areas and that to ensure the rule of law was followed, the government approached a court which ordered the facility to be sealed for fouling the Executive Order

“The Rivers State Executive Order 22 prohibits the location of a political campaign office in a residential area. It was the court that ordered the place to be sealed…







Source: Thisday Newspaper