Select Leaders Who Have Capacity, Niger CAN Chairman Tells Nigerians





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State chapter, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has told Christians to vote for leaders who have the capacity that will take Nigeria to the next level in next year’s general election.

Yohanna, who disclosed this in a Christmas message also advised Nigerians to vote only people with credibility and integrity.

“As we approach 2023 general election, let us see this time and be reminded that it is another golden opportunity being afforded us by God and do our due diligence in making sure that we use our God-given intelligence to select leaders who have the capacity, credibility, good character, to create an enabling environment for all Nigerians to thrive, live in dignity and in peace and in God-given freedom,” he said.

He also “implored all the leaders of our churches to take our call seriously by encouraging their members to go and collect their PVCs and not be discouraged by the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper