TCN, Community to Complete Electricity Project Abandoned for 10 Years





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and host community of Pankshin have resolved to ensure the completion of Makeri-Guratop-Pankshin 132 KVA line in Pankshin Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State meant to supply power to 14 LGAs of the state.

This is even as Governor Simon Lalong has expressed delight over the project, describing it as a Christmas gift from President Muhammadu Buhari.

General Manager, Engineering, TCN, Engr. Shehu Abbah Aliyu, gave the assurance that the project will be completed in three months when he met the governor during a courtesy call on the latter at Old Government House, Rayfield Jos, yesterday.

Aliyu explained that the Makeri-Guratop-Pankshi line is a 122 km long high-tension line that is expected to provide steady power supply to 14 Local governments of the state when completed.

He said, “The honourable Minister of Power and Mines is passionate about the project and wants it to be among projects…





Source: Thisday Newspaper