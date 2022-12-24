Upward Review of Major Contracts Inevitable, Says Delta Govt





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Government has reiterated that the reality of the prevailing economic situation in Nigeria makes the upward review of contracts for many of its infrastructural projects inevitable.

The State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr. Noel Omodon, stated this in Asaba while briefing journalists on major decisions reached at this week’s State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting at the Government House, presided over by the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro.

However, Omodon said that the council has approved the re-award of contracts for the construction of Ayakoromo Bridge as well as ‘Sector A’ of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway dual-carriageway project “to a more credible and competent contractor” before the end of next week.

State EXCO recently approved the repudiation of the contracts for the two projects on grounds of non-performance.

Nonetheless, the commissioner explained that the projects…





Source: Thisday Newspaper