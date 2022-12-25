2022: Navigation Through Political Uncertainties





With prevalent vote-buying, insecurity and the emergence of presidential candidates, among others, 2022 obviously represents a navigation through the labyrinth of political uncertainties that can further undermine public governance and unsettle seamless democratic transition in 2023 if not decisively managed, Gboyega Akinsanmi writes

The last 12 months have perhaps been the most turbulent in Nigeria’s recent political history. This has formed the deduction of most analysts, who have in their separate interventions expressed grave apprehension about the political future of Nigeria, especially in the year preceding the country’s general election.

From the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2022 to the conduct of special conventions by leading political parties, escalation of armed attacks on the country’s strategic electoral assets and the prevalence of vote trading during off-cycle governorship elections, the year has been bespeckled with diverse incidents that depict more…





Source: Thisday Newspaper