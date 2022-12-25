A Year of Grim Realities – THISDAYLIVE

Amid diverse economic headwinds that consecutively set Nigeria on a slippery retrogressive path, 2022 depicts a period of grim realities with damning outcomes that may linger beyond the year of regime change, Gboyega Akinsanmi writes.

Today marks the beginning of the last week of 2022. And Nigerians – the poor or the rich, the aged or the youth, the elite or the masses – have all witnessed a year, in which the country’s foremost economists unanimously agreed, has precipitated significant distortions in the household, private and public finances.

This consensus is no doubt rooted in the poor performance of Nigeria’s domestic economy during the timeframe. And its consequences, as x-rayed in various institutional reports, have cost millions of their jobs; increased the cost of living; widened the country’s cycle of extreme poverty; stagnated the economic growth and historically shrunk the opportunities across all strata of the…