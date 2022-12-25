Alvan Ikoku Education Colloquium Holds December 26





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The President-General, Nzuko Arochukwu Worldwide yesterday revealed that the first Dr Alvan Ikoku Education Colloquium Report and Aro Education Development Trust Fund would be unveiled December 26 as part of activities marking this year’s celebration.

In a statement yesterday, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Sir Chijioke Oti and Secretary, Dr Onyema Edward said the theme of this year’s celebration is “Education in Aro: Time for Action”

The statement also planned to launch the 1st Phase of Aro Education Trust Fund.

It said this year’s Aro-Day celebration promised “to be great and spectacular as Umu-Aro within the country and diaspora would gather at Arochukwu Cultural and Civic Center to develop strategies of funding Education and Skill Acquisition programs to the benefit of downtrodden in the society especially the Aro.

“Aro-Day is a day where Aro descendants no matter where they are domiciled, review their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper