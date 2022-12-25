At Christmas, Buhari Urges Nigerians to Elect Those Who’ll Sustain His Legacy





*Jonathan, Atiku, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Tinubu, Obi, govs, PDP preach peace

Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians of voting age to be circumspect and elect in 2023 those who can sustain the momentum already created by his administration for the good of Nigeria in the last seven and half years.

In a Christmas message to Christians, which he signed, Buhari noted that the joyous season coincided with the period of campaigns to usher in a new administration in the country.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, equally called on Christians to remain steadfast in prayers for a greater Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

Source: Thisday Newspaper