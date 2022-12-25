Book Review: Why Some Brands Succeed and Others Fail





By Kalu Okoronkwo

The subject of a “Brand” has defied known conjectures and schools of thought, as there are many professionals and teachers alike who claim expertise in that area. Nevertheless, the subject has remained elusive to so many, even among those who, by providence, are acclaimed pundits in the world of marketing and advertising, believed to be the primary constituent of the Brand.

The dearth of indigenous literature on brands, as it is prevalent in other professions such as law, medicine, and engineering, among others, has also elevated the common confusion as to what could constitute adequate brand knowledge. Based on this premise that the publication of the book Optimal Brand Performance (Why some brands succeed and others fail) has become timely. The author highlights the need for companies, organisations and individuals alike to have a good understanding of the concept of Brand, which according to the author, has “developed an elixir status where every…





Source: Thisday Newspaper