Buhari: I Lost Two Children to Sickle Cell





President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he lost two of his children to sickle cell anaemia.

Buhari revealed this in a documentary played at a private dinner organised by his family and close associates to mark his 80th birthday on Friday night at the State House Banquet Hall.

Speaking aboutt his personal life, the president revealed that he lost two of his children by his late wife, Safinatu, to sickle cell anaemia.

This explained why, at the time he married the first lady, Aisha Buhari, he insisted his second wife must be AA genotype so that his children would not inherit the S from his AS genotype.

Buhari also described as “not a funny joke,” claims by some Nigerians that presumed him to be long dead and replaced by a body double named ‘Jibril of Sudan.’

The president said the dark rumour was the handiwork of some mischief makers who thrive on what they do not understand.

In the documentary interview, Buhari responded “to a question about the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper