Catalysts of Change in Nigeria’s Entertainment Scene





Cover 2022

The year 2022 came with the promise of the pre-pandemic era. COVID infections were ebbing and normalcy was restored. The good old COVID-free days were almost here. For the entertainment industry affected by the pandemic, the year tested its resilience, given the economic hardships that marked the year. Will they bounce back successfully or retreat to square one? Some launched new projects, others landed more deals, awards received and breakthroughs attained. But it was not all joy and cheers. It was a year of loss and grief. And of course, scandals! Vanessa Obioha takes a look at some of the individuals who hugged the headlines.

Femi Odugbemi

The year has been a celebratory one for the Academy Awards voting member Femi Odugbemi. He was particularly celebrated for his election as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS). Thus, Odugbemi now belongs to the pantheon of African creatives who are voting members of the Oscars…





Source: Thisday Newspaper