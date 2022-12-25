Emmanuel, Ortom Meet over G5 Govs, PDP Leadership Rift





There appears an end in sight for the current rift between some Governors of Peoples Democratic Party (G5) and the national leadership of the party, after several months of disagreement, ahead of 2023 general election.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel and Chairman, PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Thursday night, played host to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, in a private visit at the Government House, Uyo.

Interacting with journalists after the meeting, Governor Emmanuel said the leadership of the party is opened to dialogue with the G5 governors, assuring all party faithful that the reconciliation of some of its aggrieved governors will see the party coast to victory in next year’s general elections.

Describing all the PDP governors as brothers who show mutual respect for each other, Governor Emmanuel noted that aside participating in the campaign train, all the PDP governors are intact, working towards the interest of the party.

“We…





Source: Thisday Newspaper