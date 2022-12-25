FCTA Vows to Continue Crushing Errant Okadas





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has resolved to continue with its policy of crushing commercial motorcycles impounded from errant riders to stem the tide of lawlessness and disregard to approved standards.

The Mandate Secretary of FCTA Transportation Secretariat, Àbdullahi Candido, who supervised the fourth edition of the ‘impound and crush exercise’ at the popular AYA Junction in Asokoro, described it as a hard and painful decision.

He vowed that the operation would continue and no violator spared.

He noted that given the established reports linking insecurity and multiple road crashes challenges within the city to commercial motorcycles operators, the gradual processes of phasing out of Okada activities, would not be compromised.

“We all believe that Okada operation is a contributing factor to the insecurity in town. We are concerned and won’t rest in appealing to Okada riders to desist from doing what…





Source: Thisday Newspaper