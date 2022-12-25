FG Raises Third-party Vehicle Insurance by 200%





*Private vehicle owners to pay N15,000 from January 1

Ebere Nwoji

The federal government has announced a major increase in premium rates payable on the compulsory vehicle third-party insurance by motorists in Nigeria.

Under these new rates that take effect from January 1, 2023, owners of private vehicles will pay N15,000 for Motor Vehicle Third-party Insurance against the current N5,000.

Insurance sector regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), announced the new rates in a circular issued to all insurance firms in the country at the weekend.

The new premium rates represent a 200 per cent increase in the compulsory motor vehicle third-party insurance.

Both the commission and insurance chief executives in the country mulled the premium rate increase last year and set up a committee to look into it.

The commission yesterday announced the approval of the new rates and sent the directive to all insurance chief executives in the country for compliance.

Source: Thisday Newspaper