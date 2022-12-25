Gunmen Abduct Poly Students, Demand N16m Ransom





Fidelis David in Akure

Gunmen yesterday abducted four students of Kogi State Polytechnic along the Akunnu-Ajowa Road in Akoko North West Local Government Area, Ondo state.

Shortly after the incident, THISDAY findings revealed that the abductors had contacted the relatives of the students demanded N16 million ransom

Multiple sources confirmed the incident yesterday.

One of the sources revealed that the students were returning home for the yuletide before they were attacked at Ago Jinadu axis, an area noted for criminal activities, especially kidnapping.

He added that the incident had since thrown Ajowa, a community in Akoko North LGA, into a pensive mood with the parents of the victims working with security agencies to secure their release.

Another source claimed that the commercial driver, simply identified as Momodu, was earlier warned by the parents of the students not to take the route noted for kidnapping and armed robbery but he insisted.

Source: Thisday Newspaper