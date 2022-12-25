NLC Urges Workers to Vote Candidates Who will Salvage Nigerian Economy





*Buhari losing sleep over hardship facing Nigerians, says Ngige

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised Nigerian workers to identify with candidates who demonstrate commitment to lifting the country out of the economic downturns marked by soaring inflation, widespread insecurity and deepening poverty.

This is coming as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has said that the present hardship in the country is giving President Muhammadu Buhari sleepless nights.

NLC also urged the Nigerian workers and people to resonate in the light of hope birthed by the love of God conveyed through the birth of His son Jesus Christ at Christmas and use that as a motivation to work and restore hope for Nigeria during the 2023 general election.

In his 2022 Christmas message, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said Nigerians especially workers should be very deliberate in their engagement with the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper