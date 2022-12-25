PRP Rejects Alleged Defection of Leaders to APC in Katsina 









Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Katsina State, has rejected the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that its elected executive members have defected to the ruling party in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Hassan Hamisu, debunked the APC claim at a news conference in Katsina, describing it as mere attempt and propaganda by the party to discredit PRP in the state.

The Director, Media and Publicity, of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Ahmed Abdulkadir had in a statement said the entire leadership and members of PRP had decamped to APC and pledge their support for the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Umar-Radda.

But during the news conference, Hamisu said PRP received with shock the news by the APC campaign council that all its Excos and members in the state have decamped to the ruling APC.

He said: “PRP in Katsina state received with shock the news of one Dr. Ahmed Alhassan who claimed to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper