Remain Hopeful for Better Nation, Obi Charges Nigerians





· Plans to spend Christmas with Kogi IDPs

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi yesterday urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation especially as Nigerians prepare to take back their nation, for good, come 2023.

Obi, former governor of Anambra State, has said he would spend Christmas with the less privileged people at the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps in Ibaji and Idah, the ancestral headquarters of Igalaland.

He made this call while delivering his 2022 Christmas message to Nigerians yesterday.

He explained that the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world, while urging Nigerians to hold unto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

He restated that Christmas is a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

He said, “We, as…





Source: Thisday Newspaper