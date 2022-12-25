S’East Safe for Christmas, New Year Celebration, Says AIG





• Second Niger Bridge reduced traffic flow on old bridge by 40%, says FRSC

Ejiofor Alike

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, has given an assurance that the South-east geopolitical zone is safe for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Zone 9 comprises Abia, Ebonyi and Imo Police Commands.

This is coming as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said the temporary opening of the Second Niger Bridge to the motoring public has reduced the burden on the old bridge by more than 40 per cent.

A statement issued by the Zone 9 spokesperson, Bruno Iheanetu, said that the AIG also urged the people to be law-abiding as they celebrate.

According to Iheanetu, the police in zone 9 and other security agencies had put in place adequate plans to combat criminal activities during and after the celebrations.

The statement also urged people to abide strictly by the Electoral Act as they celebrate,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper