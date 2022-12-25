The Blame Game over Our Poverty Shame





When you are told there is a problem, what is your response? There is the “ntor” corner that will usually gloat: we told you so, we warned you, serves you right, etcetera. There is the corner that amplifies the problem with the help of innovative superlatives and unrivalled adjectives. In another corner, they are more interested in the statistics for data analysis. In yet another corner, they are asking: so, what next? What is the solution? What shall we do to be saved? Can we apply A, B, C and D to tackle this challenge? I would say every corner serves a purpose in any society, no matter how negative some sound. In fact, this world will be quite boring if everybody is in the same corner.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the 2022 multidimensional poverty index (MPI) survey in November with its very disturbing figures staring us in the face. We have a problem, a big problem. As many as 133 million Nigerians are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper