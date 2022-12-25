With Eight Weeks to Presidential Election, Race Too Close to Call





*Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso Battle on for role of king and kingmakers

*Critical North-west tightens

Ejiofor Alike

Eight weeks to the February 25, 2023 presidential election, the candidates of the four major political parties have intensified efforts to outsmart each other in a presidential race that THISDAY Election Centre says is too close to call.

As the presidential race tightens, the North-west zone has become the new battleground for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and their counterparts in the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, respectively.

With eight weeks to the poll, the political scene is already charged.

Excitement is also very high as more choices will be available to Nigerians than there were in 2019.

Unlike in 2019 when the race was between President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku, the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper