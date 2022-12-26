Afenifere Faults Akeredolu over Oodua Nation, Says Gov Faced with Lust for Political Power





Fidelis David in Akure

The Pan -Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, yesterday fired back at the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu for threatening that states in the South-west would not allow any agitation for Oodua Nation and that no sit-at-home order would be tolerated in any state in the region.

This is just as the group re-echoed that in the interest of equity, unity and fairness, it is the turn of the South-east to produce the next President of Nigeria.

Akeredolu who is the Chairman of the South-west Governors’ Forum had on Friday warned those agitating for Oodua Nation to perish the thought.

However, Afenifere, while reacting to the governor’s warning through a statement titled, “Akeredolu: Between Equity and Opportunism”, made available to journalists in Akure by its Secretary General, Mr. Sola Ebiseni, said the governor’s statement was most disastrously bereft of statesmanship and national conciliation and showed the governor was faced…





Source: Thisday Newspaper