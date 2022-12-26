Atiku: Nigerians Won’t Spend 2023 Christmas on Petrol Queues





*Says Tinubu’s promise to remove fuel subsidy an indictment on Buhari

*Faults Wike for sealing of campaign office

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday told Nigerians that they would not spend 2023 Christmas queuing for petrol at filling stations, if they vote for him in February next year.

He said the promise by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy if he his elected president in 2023 is an indictment on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The special assistant to Atiku on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, made the promise in a statement in Abuja.

Shaibu also described the sealing of the campaign office of the former vice president in Port Harcourt by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as a threat to democracy and reminded the governor that power belongs to God.

He said: “Atiku Abubakar hereby promises Nigerians…





Source: Thisday Newspaper