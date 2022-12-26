FG, IFAD Distribute Free Inputs to 59 Rice Farmers in Ogun





The federal government, in collaboration with the International Fund Development Programme, has distributed Agro Inputs and Equipment to 59 Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) rice farmers affected by flood disaster.

The Acting National Programme Coordinator (NPC) FGN/IFAD-VCDP, Dr. Fatima Aliu flagged off the distribution of flood recovery input support to VCDP rice farmers in Abeokuta, saying the gesture was to cushion the devastating effect of floods to farmers and help them recoup their losses.

Aliu, represented by Mr Sunday Agama, Marketing Development officer in FGN/IFAD-VCDP, commiserated with the state government and people of Ogun, over farmers who had lost their lives, properties and livelihood to floods, saying that God will console them and restore all that have been lost.

She noted that in response to the effects of the flood and in an effort to provide succour to farmers across the state, VCDP reallocated funds and set aside N252 million to provide…





Source: Thisday Newspaper