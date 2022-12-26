I Won’t Succumb to Cheap Blackmail, NPA MD Vows





Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko has hit back at those he described as “faceless blackmailers” who have serially taken a dig at him since stepping into the leadership saddle at the agency, saying he would not succumb to their cheap blackmail.

In a statement that he signed, Bello-Koko called the bluff of the interests sponsoring the campaign of calumny against him, even as he warned media houses that henceforth publish unsubstantiated reports against him to get ready for litigation.

In the statement titled: “I Won’t Succumb to Cheap Blackmail,” Bello-Koko said in the past two years, in a desperate bid to defame and extort him, some faceless individuals under the cloak of unknown Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have resorted to blackmail, using the instrumentality of a section of online media to push through their mischief and blackmail.

He added that having failed in their desperation…





Source: Thisday Newspaper