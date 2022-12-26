Lagos Police Arrest Officer for Killing Lawyer





*Sanwo-Olu promises speedy justice

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police, Monday, arrested an Assistance Superintendent of Police attached to the Ajah Division for allegedly killing Mrs Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, on Christmas Day in Ajah.

The deceased alongside four children were said to be returning from an outing in their car around 11 am on Monday Christmas Day when the ASP tried to stop them.

According to a source, Raheem was trying to make a U-turn under Ajah Bridge when the ASP allegedly shot at her vehicle and the bullet hit her.

Although she was said to have been rushed to a hospital, she was confirmed dead.

The State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said two other police officers who were with the ASP were also nabbed for interrogation.

Hundeyin added: “Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody.

“They are to be moved to the State Criminal Investigation…





Source: Thisday Newspaper