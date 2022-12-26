Nigeria Celebrating Christmas in Fear, Uncertainty, Hardship, CAN Laments





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has bemoaned the challenges confronting Nigerians, saying the people are faced with uncertainty, fear and worsening poverty.

In a message issued yesterday by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel C. Okoh, to mark this year’s Christmas celebration, the Christian body said political leaders, especially those jostling for the opportunity to lead the country should use the Christmas season to reinforce the hope of the masses in a better, more peaceful and secure Nigeria come 2023.

“This year, we are celebrating Christmas in Nigeria amidst uncertainty, fear, untold suffering, hardship and pain in the face of a harsh economy, record inflation figures, worsening poverty situation and a weakened security system due to bad governance.

“This precarious situation in our national life can be likened to the sufferings, helplessness and hopelessness of the Israelites as a result of the decisions of their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper