2023 Poll: APGA Commences National Campaign January 14 in Anambra





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said it will formally commence its national campaign for the 2023 general election on January 14, 2023 at Awka, Anambra State.

According to the National Organizing Secretary of APGA, Ifeanyi Mbaeri, the campaign flag-off will be performed by the state Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, at the Ekwueme Square, Awka.

“I have been directed by the National Chairman of our great party, Ọzọnkpu Victor Ike Oye, to invite APGA members, party stakeholders and well-wishers to the formal launch cum flag-off of APGA national campaign on Saturday, January 14, in Anambra State,” he said.

The party said that APGA flags will be presented to all APGA candidates on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the National Financial Secretary of APGA, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba Carefor, has expressed happiness with the efforts and achievements made to reposition the party by Oye.

In a press statement issued after a meeting of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper