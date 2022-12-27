2023: Vote Atiku, Reject APC, Osun PDP Chairman Tells Party Faithful





• Distributes Christmas gift to kinsmen in Okitipupa LGA

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Caretaker Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State, Dr. Adekunle Akindele has challenged Nigerians to reject All Progressives Congress (APC) and vote for the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general election.

If the vice president emerges as the next President of Nigeria, Akindele assured the people that there would be end to multiple challenges facing Nigeria and there would be respite nationwide.

He made the remarks after distributing foodstuff and other items to his kinsmen in Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA), Ondo State on Sunday.

Akindele, an astute medical practitioner, lamented the state of the national economy, worsening security and the obvious division of the country along ethno-religious faultlines.

He noted that the people of Nigeria “cannot continue to vote for the APC that has almost destroyed the very…





Source: Thisday Newspaper