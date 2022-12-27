Christmas: With Love, Commitment to Nationhood, Nigeria ‘ll be Great, Says Rep Deputy Chief Whip





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, on Sunday charged Nigerians to continue to explore the gains of the country’s diversities in order to build a nation dreamt of by Nigeria’s founding fathers.

Onyejeocha, a principal officer of the House of National Assembly and member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, also expressed optimism that in spite the challenges the country has been through recently, “the will of Nigerians to succeed depends on knowing that however hard yesterday was for the country and her citizens, the coming days present a fresh start with boundless opportunities.

She made the call in her Christmas day message that shared her thought on the importance of a nation whose diversity is its strength.

She said: “This Christmas may look different for all of us but we should use the time we spend during this period with our loved ones in person or virtually and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper